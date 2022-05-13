PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.
NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 74,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,629. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.83. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyPid (PYPD)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.