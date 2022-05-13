PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 74,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,629. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.83. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

