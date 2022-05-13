Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 34% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $358,166.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00532989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,758.75 or 2.06116443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

