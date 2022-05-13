Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Poshmark updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 127,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $940.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.23. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 5,862.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,842 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 373,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Poshmark by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,411 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 197,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Poshmark by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 75,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

