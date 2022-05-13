Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Purchases $1,007,624.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Post stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Post by 85.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

