Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Purchases $1,007,624.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Post stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Post by 85.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
