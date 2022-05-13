Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.69.

POW traded up C$0.72 on Thursday, hitting C$34.19. 468,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.49. The company has a market cap of C$23.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$33.03 and a twelve month high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

