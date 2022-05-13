PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.24

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 21077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $178,000.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

