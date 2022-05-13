PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.24

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 21077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several brokerages have commented on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PowerSchool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares during the last quarter.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

