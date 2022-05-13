PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

