Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

PRAX opened at $9.07 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $23.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.