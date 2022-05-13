Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 5,000 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,041.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
EFTR opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
