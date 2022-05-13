Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 5,000 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,041.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EFTR opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

