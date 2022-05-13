Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,754,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

