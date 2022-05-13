Private Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 2.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dover by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.35. 877,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $128.31 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

