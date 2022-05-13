Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,452,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $7.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

