Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME traded up $8.24 on Thursday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $144.07. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -1.10.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GME. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

