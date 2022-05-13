Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 940 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.09. 1,608,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.47 and a 200 day moving average of $207.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
