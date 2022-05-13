Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,476 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up 1.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.28. 1,574,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.