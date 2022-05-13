Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Shares of NOC traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.78. The stock had a trading volume of 942,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.