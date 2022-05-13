Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 45,351 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,351 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $179,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,311,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,456,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

