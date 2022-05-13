PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

PRV.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

