Profound Medical Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

