Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $221,372.10 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30.

On Thursday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $389,760.70.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.

Shares of PGNY traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,780. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $70,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

