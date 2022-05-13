Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $221,372.10 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $389,760.70.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.
Shares of PGNY traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,780. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $70,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
