Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Progyny stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,302. Progyny has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $727,180.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,766 shares of company stock worth $22,755,922 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

