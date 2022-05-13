Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $56.36 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00011243 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $56.36 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.00 or 0.99980394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00104518 BTC.

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

