Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%.

RXDX traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.63. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

