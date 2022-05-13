PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Trading Down 1.6%

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Limited ( NASDAQ:PGRU Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

