ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading Down 1.3%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.87. 97,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,761,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

