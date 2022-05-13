ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 137,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,759,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $3,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

