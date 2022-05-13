Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stake Trimmed by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,184,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after purchasing an additional 708,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 813,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,205. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

