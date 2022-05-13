Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,041 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.20. 100,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,460. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

