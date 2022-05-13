Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

BAC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,108,572. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $285.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

