Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $514,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 39,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

