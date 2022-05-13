Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $584,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,399,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,489,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $66.93. 1,321,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,890,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.