Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $8.68 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 6.5% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.48. The company had a trading volume of 67,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,595. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

