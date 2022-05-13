Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $831,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

VNQ traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.15. 166,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

