Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

