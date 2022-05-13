Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.37. 24,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,248. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.