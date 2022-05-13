Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.23. 3,715,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,275,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.94 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

