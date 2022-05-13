Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after buying an additional 520,675 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after buying an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $64,541,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $126.76. 97,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,133. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

