Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

PTGX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 1,424,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

