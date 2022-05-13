Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) PT Lowered to $50.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

PRLB stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 995.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 67.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

