Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NVS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 98,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

