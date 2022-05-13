Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.27. 4,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

