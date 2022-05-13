Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,603,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,966,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

