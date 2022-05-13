Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. 6,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,617. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

