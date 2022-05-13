Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. 59,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

