Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.