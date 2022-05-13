Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEOS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 426,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,938. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

