Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

PEG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.27. 121,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,786. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

