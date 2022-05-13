Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8,467.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

PSA traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.53. 783,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.43 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.