Puma (ETR:PUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.04

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €61.04 ($64.25) and last traded at €65.62 ($69.07), with a volume of 377935 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.12 ($67.49).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($114.74) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($129.47) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.09 ($113.78).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

